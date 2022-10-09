JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

