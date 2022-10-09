JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

