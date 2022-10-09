KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

