Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

LAMR opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

