Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

