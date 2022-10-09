Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

