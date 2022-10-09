Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 169,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $205.03. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

