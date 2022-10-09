Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 385 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

