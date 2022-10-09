Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

