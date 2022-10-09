Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Holdings Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $9,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

