Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 142,834 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

