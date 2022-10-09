Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 70,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

