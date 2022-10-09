Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

