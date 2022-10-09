Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

