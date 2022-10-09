Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lifted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $245.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

