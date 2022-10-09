New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

