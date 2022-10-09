New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 137,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 107,705 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

