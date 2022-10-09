New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $68.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

