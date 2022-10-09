New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,200 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of GO stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $217,610.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,771,116. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

