Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 68.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nextdoor Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

Shares of KIND opened at 2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.27. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.47 and a 52-week high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.