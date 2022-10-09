OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 95,147 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 95,147 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 473,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

