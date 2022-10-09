OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 67.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

