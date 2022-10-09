OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.11. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

