OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $704,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,127.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WPC opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

