PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1,566.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $632,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 140.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 52.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 53.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

