Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 4,746 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 2.48 and a twelve month high of 16.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.30.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.