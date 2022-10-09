Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 60,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

