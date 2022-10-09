Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

