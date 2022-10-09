Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

