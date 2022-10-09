Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

