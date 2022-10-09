Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

