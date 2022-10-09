Pendal Group Ltd Has $207,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 61,847 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after buying an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

