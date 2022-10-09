Pendal Group Ltd Has $215,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

