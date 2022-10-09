Pendal Group Ltd Has $234,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.