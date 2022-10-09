Pendal Group Ltd Has $238,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of DOCU opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

