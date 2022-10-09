Pendal Group Ltd Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $107,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Price Performance

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $537.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.80 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

