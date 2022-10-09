Pendal Group Ltd Has $244,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

