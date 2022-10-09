Pendal Group Ltd Has $246,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 4.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

