Pendal Group Ltd Has $308,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $503.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $489.34 and its 200-day moving average is $465.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

