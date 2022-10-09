Pendal Group Ltd Has $316,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

