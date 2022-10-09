Pendal Group Ltd Has $320,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

