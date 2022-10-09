Pendal Group Ltd Has $342,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $162,667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

