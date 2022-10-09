Pendal Group Ltd Invests $244,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

