Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

