Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cable One by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One Trading Down 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.83.

CABO stock opened at $816.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $815.54 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

