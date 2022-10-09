Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,560.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 145,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.