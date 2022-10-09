Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $252,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,860 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after acquiring an additional 406,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,955,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 301,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Shares of SLF opened at $40.37 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

