Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 1,018 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 391.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.38.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $39.32 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

