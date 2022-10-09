Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

