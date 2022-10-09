Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,938 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.59 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

